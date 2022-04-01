Email City Guide
1st grader earns 1,000 ST Math puzzle pieces

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are shining a light on 1st grader Dakota Pairett at Scotland Park Elementary.

He has earned more than 1,000 puzzle pieces in the ST Math program, a big move for a 1st grader. ST Math is a visual instructional program that helps students get better at solving math problems.

A big congrats from the News Channel 6 team, keep up the good work Dakota!

