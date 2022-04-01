Burkburnett ISD mourns loss of special education teacher

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD is mourning the loss of a special education teacher who died on Thursday.

District officials said Karen Sanders, special education teacher at Overton Ray Elementary, died after a “sudden and acute health issue.”

Sanders was in her first year at Overton Ray Elementary after working for 11 years as a paraprofessional in many positions.

The district said Sanders dedicated her professional life so that children could explore their passions and engage in instructional activities most appropriate for them.

“Karen’s compassionate and caring heart made a big impact on her campus with staff and students. Her passing is an immeasurable loss for all of us. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family, friends, colleagues and students.”

District officials said additional counselors and resources will be available at Overton Ray Elementary to support students and staff.

