Burkburnett ISD mourns loss of special education teacher

Karen Sanders, a Special Education teacher in Burkburnett ISD.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD is mourning the loss of a special education teacher who died on Thursday.

District officials said Karen Sanders, special education teacher at Overton Ray Elementary, died after a “sudden and acute health issue.”

Sanders was in her first year at Overton Ray Elementary after working for 11 years as a paraprofessional in many positions.

The district said Sanders dedicated her professional life so that children could explore their passions and engage in instructional activities most appropriate for them.

District officials said additional counselors and resources will be available at Overton Ray Elementary to support students and staff.

