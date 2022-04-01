Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding

FOARD COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Department of Public Safety has confirmed that Ronny Baize, prominent Crowell businessman and former candidate for County Judge, died in Thursday’s plane crash, along with his 35-year-old nephew Zane Baize of Kissimmee, Florida.

Zane and other family members had flown in from Florida to attend the wedding of Ronny’s son, which was going to be held on Sunday. Family members told News Channel 6 the pair had chosen to fly together on March 31 due to the pretty morning as other family members looked on from the ground. About 20 minutes into the flight, Ronny’s brother reportedly noticed and remarked that the other man seemed to be struggling at the controls of the plane, which then went into a nosedive.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that the plane was flying at a low altitude when a gust of wind forced it to the ground, where it caught fire. DPS said the aircraft crashed at around 9:40 a.m. near County Road 411 and County Road 415, northwest of Crowell.

Zane Baize is pictured with his wife Krystal and their two children, ages 5 and 2. (Donna Baize)

61-year-old Ronny Baize had a lifelong passion for aviation, and had been flying since he was 18 years old. He leaves behind his wife Donna, his children Rodney Baize and Ashley Deweber, and grandchildren.

Zane is survived by his wife Krystal, their 5-year old daughter and their 2-year-old son. The family has set up a GoFundMe for Krystal and her children. You can donate here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.