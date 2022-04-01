Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOARD COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Department of Public Safety has confirmed that Ronny Baize, prominent Crowell businessman and former candidate for County Judge, died in Thursday’s plane crash, along with his 35-year-old nephew Zane Baize of Kissimmee, Florida.

Zane and other family members had flown in from Florida to attend the wedding of Ronny’s son, which was going to be held on Sunday. Family members told News Channel 6 the pair had chosen to fly together on March 31 due to the pretty morning as other family members looked on from the ground. About 20 minutes into the flight, Ronny’s brother reportedly noticed and remarked that the other man seemed to be struggling at the controls of the plane, which then went into a nosedive.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that the plane was flying at a low altitude when a gust of wind forced it to the ground, where it caught fire. DPS said the aircraft crashed at around 9:40 a.m. near County Road 411 and County Road 415, northwest of Crowell.

Zane Baize is pictured with his wife Krystal and their two children, ages 5 and 2.
Zane Baize is pictured with his wife Krystal and their two children, ages 5 and 2.(Donna Baize)

61-year-old Ronny Baize had a lifelong passion for aviation, and had been flying since he was 18 years old. He leaves behind his wife Donna, his children Rodney Baize and Ashley Deweber, and grandchildren.

Zane is survived by his wife Krystal, their 5-year old daughter and their 2-year-old son. The family has set up a GoFundMe for Krystal and her children. You can donate here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Sanders, a Special Education teacher in Burkburnett ISD.
Burkburnett ISD mourns loss of special education teacher
An airplane crash near Crowell killed two people Thursday.
Two killed in small plane crash near Crowell
The board was discussing Superintendent Michael Kuhrt’s annual evaluation and contract.
WFISD board holds special session to discuss Superintendent Kuhrt
This is a nationwide issue.
Residential property value, taxes increasing

Latest News

Emily's Legacy Rescue needs pets to be adopted
Emily's Legacy Rescue needs pets to be adopted
Leadership Wichita Falls resumes with 2022 class
Leadership Wichita Falls resumes with 2022 class
Save Jane event shines light on Child Abuse Prevention Month
Save Jane event shines light on Child Abuse Prevention Month
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
It answers a need to help people get more involved and find places to be where they fit in.
Leadership Wichita Falls 2022 class back in session