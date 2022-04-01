Email City Guide
Jacklyn is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater in the studio to talk about a cat named Jacklyn. She’s two years old and loves to snuggle.

There is a $100 adoption fee for cats, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

