Jacklyn is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater in the studio to talk about a cat named Jacklyn. She’s two years old and loves to snuggle.

There is a $100 adoption fee for cats, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

