Residential property value, taxes increasing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residential property values are continuing to rise in Wichita Falls and officials don’t see it slowing down anytime soon. Because of that, property taxes will be rising as well, putting homeowners in a tough spot.

Officials said inflation is playing a big part in the rise because a home that cost $80,000 five years ago now costs $150,000.

“We are waiting on our tax values for the coming year from the local taxing authorities and we expect these values are going to go up, so people are going to be paying more out of pocket tax money,” Denny Bishop, co-owner of Bishop Reality Group, said.

Bishop said this is a nationwide issue and there aren’t any short-term solutions that would make a significant change.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.