Road conditions, gas prices debated at WC Commissioners Court

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday morning’s Wichita County Commissioners Court meeting had a laundry list of discussed items highlighted by the use of county cars and gas prices, road conditions, and APRA funding.

Although commissioners took no action, the items were discussed in-depth, starting with the question: what to do with county cars as gas prices continue to rise?

One solution was to have two officers ride in the same vehicle instead of having everyone get their own. The other problem, however, is that county vehicles are also on standby next to all the road repair projects going on; and with those vehicles idling, that’s using even more gas which means more money the county is losing out on, plus there’s a concern over safety costs.

“If something happens to that, the taxpayers of Wichita County are not paying to repair or replace a vehicle used for private purpose,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said. “We just want to clean up the problems, and I’m also worried about the medical benefits for who’s covering that officer.”

Additionally, it was brought up that the private contractor repairing the roads should be the ones pitching in for that extra cost for gas when vehicles are there idling.

Besides gas prices, concerns over road conditions filled the air, specifically over problems on River Road, which is northeast of Wichita Falls.

The road is already in bad condition, and it’s getting worse.

A large number of semi-trucks have been going up and down the small two-lane road, and all the weight is making existing potholes even worse.

It’s also causing safety concerns for residents who seemingly have nowhere to go when the semis are speeding past them. The road condition was brought to the court’s attention by a resident who lives in the area who said it’s all from the same contractor.

“The problem is he went in, and he’s legal. He paid the state of Texas for his overweigh permits,” Judge Gossom said. “Well, that’s great, but the money for that goes here, the damage goes here, and the expenses are here with the county. We’re not getting any significant amount from that overweight permit money.”

Gossom added that the contractor is digging river sand to be used as a fill for one of the two new high schools in Wichita Falls and that they’ve offered to repair the potholes.

One resident said, “fixing a couple of potholes doesn’t fix a road...” The ultimate solution will have to come in commissioners’ courts down the road, including re-doing the entire road once the contractor is finished.

Other projects across the county could be getting some help, thanks to ARPA funding. The court also discussed awarding a grant to the City of Burkburnett for a release water line fix, while the project for the Wichita Valley Supply Corporation was also discussed.

“The improvements they’ve asked us to help them with are actually in the water plant itself so that it will benefit all Burk residents, all those who draw water from Burkburnett, " Judge Gossom said. “The Wichita Valley Water Supply Corporation is only dealing with an expansion of that system that would affect current people living there who might get water but didn’t have it.”

The court will meet again this Monday.

