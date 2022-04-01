Email City Guide
Storms will develop Friday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your  Friday, we will have a 70% chance of storms. We will have a high of 75 with partly cloudy skies. Late in the afternoon and early into the evening hours, storms will develop.

Some of these storms will be strong. However, no severe weather is anticipated. Tiny hail and gusty winds will be possible with these storms. Heavy downpours will likely with these storms.

Friday night, we will have a low of 46 with a few showers. Saturday, we will have a high of 74 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 85 with mostly sunny skies. However, by Sunday night, storm chances return. Showers and thunderstorms will start late Sunday and continue into Monday.

