Unattended grill sparks fire on Arthur St.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fire that damaged two cars and a home was reportedly sparked by an unattended grill on Friday afternoon.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Arthur St. at around 1 p.m. on Friday. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Officials at the scene said the fire began after a grill was left unattended; ashes reportedly lit nearby leaves on fire, and the flames spread to underneath two cars parked in the driveway. The fire ultimately damaged a neighboring home before being controlled by firefighters.

The affected home reportedly has only external damage, with the interior unaffected by the flames. Fire department officials estimate that there was about $10,000 in damages to the home and $11,000 in damages to the vehicles.

No injuries to occupants nor firefighters were reported.

