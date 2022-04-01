Email City Guide
Unattended grill sparks fire on Arthur St.

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fire that damaged two cars and a home was reportedly sparked by an unattended grill on Friday afternoon.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Arthur St. at around 1 p.m. on Friday. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Officials at the scene said the fire began after a grill was left unattended; ashes reportedly lit nearby leaves on fire, and the flames spread to underneath two cars parked in the driveway. The fire ultimately damaged a neighboring home before being controlled by firefighters.

The affected home reportedly has only external damage, with the interior unaffected by the flames. Fire department officials estimate that there was about $10,000 in damages to the home and $11,000 in damages to the vehicles.

No injuries to occupants nor firefighters were reported.

