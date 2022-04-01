Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 1

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and eight new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of April 1, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The victim was in their 60s. The health district also reported nine new recoveries.

Health officials report two Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending on April 1, 2022, there are 8 new cases, 1 death, 2 hospitalizations and 9 recoveries.

Death: 585 (up 1) - 33,980 (60s) NUTD Pfizer

There are 3 (38%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 5 (62%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 0 new re-infection cases.

Of the 2 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case. The 1 has completed their primary series, but is not up to date.

Of the 2 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a re-infection.

Positivity Rate = 1.7%

Total Hospitalizations = 2

Critical - 2

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Critical - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Critical - 1

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronny and Zane Baize are pictured in an undated family photo.
Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding
Karen Sanders, a Special Education teacher in Burkburnett ISD.
Burkburnett ISD mourns loss of special education teacher
An airplane crash near Crowell killed two people Thursday.
Two killed in small plane crash near Crowell
The board was discussing Superintendent Michael Kuhrt’s annual evaluation and contract.
WFISD board holds special session to discuss Superintendent Kuhrt
This is a nationwide issue.
Residential property value, taxes increasing

Latest News

Emily's Legacy Rescue needs pets to be adopted
Emily's Legacy Rescue needs pets to be adopted
Leadership Wichita Falls resumes with 2022 class
Leadership Wichita Falls resumes with 2022 class
Save Jane event shines light on Child Abuse Prevention Month
Save Jane event shines light on Child Abuse Prevention Month
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
It answers a need to help people get more involved and find places to be where they fit in.
Leadership Wichita Falls 2022 class back in session