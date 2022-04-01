Wichita County provides COVID update for week of April 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and eight new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of April 1, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The victim was in their 60s. The health district also reported nine new recoveries.

Health officials report two Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending on April 1, 2022, there are 8 new cases, 1 death, 2 hospitalizations and 9 recoveries.

Death: 585 (up 1) - 33,980 (60s) NUTD Pfizer

There are 3 (38%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 5 (62%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 0 new re-infection cases.

Of the 2 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case. The 1 has completed their primary series, but is not up to date.

Of the 2 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are a re-infection.

Positivity Rate = 1.7%

Total Hospitalizations = 2

Critical - 2

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Critical - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Critical - 1

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

