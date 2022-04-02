Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man is spending two years behind bars in federal prison for making hoax threats. Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on the Crime of the Week.

“Ultimately, what the suspect did was create an email account with a friend’s name with the intent to have law enforcement come to his house. We call that swatting,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

Swatting is a practical joke that has the potential to go horribly wrong.

“First, you have people that are trying to respond to that, they think it’s real,” Eipper said. “You don’t know what kind of chaos that’ll cause, especially if you have a crowded area, people getting hurt trying to leave, trying to evacuate.”

As for the victim of the prank gone wrong, the situation can possibly turn deadly.

“It’s dangerous for everyone and now you have someone that has no clue who is coming in their door,” Eipper said. “They think it’s an intruder and they pull a weapon and that could just be a bad deal for everyone.”

Sgt. Eipper also points out the strain it puts on local officers and the danger it puts the public in.

“Then there’s the other thing of just taking police officers away from doing real police work because it just takes manpower to try to find out what actually happened,” Eipper said.

For anyone thinking of pulling a prank involving the police, Eipper has this bit of advice.

“It’s kind of hard to get away with this kind of stuff anymore,” Eipper said. “The kind of technology, we have to investigate those kinds of crimes over the computers. It’s just evolving all the time so you’re not going to get away with it, so just think of something else better to do rather than getting yourself thrown into prison.”

Tommy Jay Hollis, 27, was sentenced to two years in federal prison last week after he pleaded guilty in December of 2021 to making a bomb threat.

