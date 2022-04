WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect lots of sunshine for Saturday with nice mild weather. Highs in the afternoon will reach the middle 70s with a nice breeze out of the east and northeast. Sunday looks good as well, but rain chances return later in the day. Look for highs on in the 70s and 80s. Off and on rain/storm chances continue Sunday and Monday.

