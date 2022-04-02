High school baseball scores - April 1, 2022
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school baseball scores from Friday night!
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Windthorst
|10
|Quanah
|0
|Archer City
|14
|Olney
|7
|Rider
|4
|Azle
|10
|Iowa Park
|16
|Burkburnett
|1
|Graham
|15
|Hirschi
|0
|Bowie
|10
|Henrietta
|0
|Holliday
|20
|City View
|0
|Brewer
|9
|WFHS
|1
|Jacksboro
|6
|Alvord
|4
WINDTHORST VS. QUANAH
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.