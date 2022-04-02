Email City Guide
High school baseball scores - April 1, 2022

Windthorst vs Quanah baseball highlights
Windthorst vs Quanah baseball highlights(KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school baseball scores from Friday night!

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Windthorst10Quanah0
Archer City14Olney7
Rider4Azle10
Iowa Park16Burkburnett1
Graham15Hirschi0
Bowie10Henrietta0
Holliday20City View0
Brewer9WFHS1
Jacksboro6Alvord4

WINDTHORST VS. QUANAH

