Save Jane event shines light on Child Abuse Prevention Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the community is locking arms to shed light on the issue.

Patsy’s House hosted their annual Save Jane event where volunteers from around Texoma read names representing children reported abused in 2021. 2,819 pinwheels have been stuck in the lawn in front of Patsy’s House and when people drive by, they want the community to know what and who they represent.

“Shine a light on the gravity of child abuse because it is everywhere, it is in our communities,” Denise Roberts, Patsy’s House executive director, said. “We also want people to know and our partners want people to know that there is hope and that’s what we want to shine a light on here today.”

For every $20 donated toward Save Jane, they will remove a flag. They are hoping to remove every flag for a 7th straight year.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.