Storm chances return Sunday night

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 48 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, storm chances return to the forecast.

We will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side of things.

The severe weather threat does appear to be low. However, an isolated storm or two with strong winds and hail could be possible. The hail could reach up to a golf ball in size. The wind could reach up to 70 mph in the strongest of the storms.

Storm chances will also continue on Monday. An isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out then either.

