WFISD returning to normal visitation protocols

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With zero active COVID-19 cases, Wichita Falls ISD is returning to its pre-COVID campus policies for the first time in two years, starting Monday, April 4.

Though it isn’t necessary, Ashley Thomas, WFISD communications officer, said staff and students have the choice of wearing masks and social distancing.

“Students can still wear masks to school if they feel more comfortable doing that or if they’re not feeling well. That is definitely still an option and teachers and administrators at the campus level will definitely allow that,” Thomas said.

Now that schools are welcoming visitors, volunteering programs are open for parents to sign up.

“We had a lot of Read-To-Learn volunteers that go into the school to read with our second grade students and also we have mentors that go in and work with kids. So we are hoping to get all of that back to normal soon,” Thomas said. “So if someone is interested in volunteering, we hope to get all of those volunteers back and helping our kids again.”

Raquel Otto, a PTO at Ben Milam Elementary, is ready to get things back to normal and get involved in her kids academic life again after two years of restrictions.

“I’m excited for everything that we’re allowed to do, lunch time, ceremonies and graduations. Any events that the school needs help with now,” Otto said.

Guidelines and protocols may vary with each campus, so if you’re a visitor and have questions, make sure to call the school before stopping by.

