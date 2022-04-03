Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email

Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.(Source: Mike Mozart)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.

“This is the opinion of an individual, not Applebee’s,” Kevin Carrol, Applebee’s chief operations officer, said in a statement, adding that the franchisee terminated the midlevel worker. The employee didn’t work directly for Applebee’s.

Issues arose after someone shared the email last month with Jake Holcomb, who was the manager of an Applebee’s restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas. He quit soon after he read the email, which said: “As inflation continues to climb and gas prices continue to go up that means more hours employees will need to work to maintain their current level of living.”

Holcomb said he printed a couple dozen copies and left them where servers could find them, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

“Then, I gave everyone in the restaurant their food for free and we just left; we didn’t even close the store,” he said, adding that he also shared the email with a friend who posted a screenshot to Reddit on March 21.

The restaurant remained closed the next day and the email began circulating widely online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronny and Zane Baize are pictured in an undated family photo.
Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
The board was discussing Superintendent Michael Kuhrt’s annual evaluation and contract.
WFISD board holds special session to discuss Superintendent Kuhrt
Karen Sanders, a Special Education teacher in Burkburnett ISD.
Burkburnett ISD mourns loss of special education teacher

Latest News

Emily's Legacy Rescue needs pets to be adopted
Emily's Legacy Rescue needs pets to be adopted
Leadership Wichita Falls resumes with 2022 class
Leadership Wichita Falls resumes with 2022 class
Save Jane event shines light on Child Abuse Prevention Month
Save Jane event shines light on Child Abuse Prevention Month
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol