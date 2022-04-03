Email City Guide
Southwest issues apology, offers free rebooking after flights disrupted by service outage

Southwest Airlines is offering free rebookings after a system outage disrupted weekend flights.
Southwest Airlines is offering free rebookings after a system outage disrupted weekend flights.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(Gray News) – After experiencing flight disruptions across its network, Southwest Airlines is allowing customers to rebook flights that were scheduled for this weekend.

The airline said the disruptions occurred Saturday nationwide after it paused service to resolve an “intermittent technology issue.”

Weather challenges in Florida were also listed as impacting the airline’s system.

Customers holding reservations to or from any Southwest destination from April 2 to April 3 can rebook in the original class of service or travel standby without paying any additional charge.

Rebookings can be scheduled within 14 days of the original flight, but only between the original chosen cities.

Southwest announced “heartfelt apologies for any inconveniences” in a release, and said it would continue to work with customers who experienced a disruption in their travel plans.

Customers who booked flights via the Southwest website or app can click here to rebook.

Those who did not buy a ticket via the website can call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Service Representative.

