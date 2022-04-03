Thunderstorm Chances Return to the Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered thunderstorms will develop this across parts of the area. A few could be a little strong with gusty winds and some hail. Temperatures later tonight will settle down into the 50s. A cold front will stall across the area on Monday, leading to more thunderstorm chances. Some of these could be strong to severe with gusty winds and some hail. Thunderstorms should move out tomorrow night with a return of warm and windy weather for Tuesday.

