Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Thunderstorm Chances Return to the Forecast

By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered thunderstorms will develop this across parts of the area. A few could be a little strong with gusty winds and some hail. Temperatures later tonight will settle down into the 50s. A cold front will stall across the area on Monday, leading to more thunderstorm chances. Some of these could be strong to severe with gusty winds and some hail. Thunderstorms should move out tomorrow night with a return of warm and windy weather for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronny and Zane Baize are pictured in an undated family photo.
Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
The board was discussing Superintendent Michael Kuhrt’s annual evaluation and contract.
WFISD board holds special session to discuss Superintendent Kuhrt
Karen Sanders, a Special Education teacher in Burkburnett ISD.
Burkburnett ISD mourns loss of special education teacher

Latest News

KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storm chances return Sunday night
Great Saturday but Rain Chances Return
Great Looking Saturday
Great Looking Saturday
Storms will develop Friday evening