Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road

The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the last month, Wichita County Commissioner Mickey Fincannon has received over 100 phone calls regarding issues with River Road.

Now with a large number of semi trucks traveling on that road to obtain river sand for the two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools, residents have expressed their concern over speeding trucks and worsening potholes. Fincannon is assuring the community that he is working with the contractors and DPS to make it a safer environment.

“When you put that many trucks on the road, hundreds of trucks a day traveling that short distance on the road, you are going to have concern from the residents,” Fincannon said. “There are roads that are being torn up. The concerns as far as speeding and stuff like that, we take very seriously. I’ve sent DPS out there, I’ve sent the county sheriff’s department out there to enforce traffic laws.”

Fincannon said everything the truck drivers are doing in obtaining the sand is legal with a permit, so they will work on the safety concerns for speeding. The potholes will then have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.

