All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students are resuming their usual schedule at Hirschi High School after a police investigation found no weapons after a search.
The WFISD school went into lockdown at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday after a student reportedly claimed he saw a gun on campus. In a Facebook post, the school district said Wichita Falls police are considering it an unfounded report after their search did not find any weapons.
