All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students are resuming their usual schedule at Hirschi High School after a police investigation found no weapons after a search.

The WFISD school went into lockdown at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday after a student reportedly claimed he saw a gun on campus. In a Facebook post, the school district said Wichita Falls police are considering it an unfounded report after their search did not find any weapons.

HIRSCHI UPDATE - The Wichita Falls Police Department completed its investigation regarding the report of a gun on... Posted by Wichita Falls ISD on Monday, April 4, 2022

