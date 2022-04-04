Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare

Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students are resuming their usual schedule at Hirschi High School after a police investigation found no weapons after a search.

The WFISD school went into lockdown at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday after a student reportedly claimed he saw a gun on campus. In a Facebook post, the school district said Wichita Falls police are considering it an unfounded report after their search did not find any weapons.

HIRSCHI UPDATE - The Wichita Falls Police Department completed its investigation regarding the report of a gun on...

Posted by Wichita Falls ISD on Monday, April 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronny and Zane Baize are pictured in an undated family photo.
Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storm chances return Sunday night

Latest News

The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
Leadership Wichita Falls resumes with 2022 class
Leadership Wichita Falls resumes with 2022 class
Emily's Legacy Rescue needs pets to be adopted
Emily's Legacy Rescue needs pets to be adopted
Save Jane event shines light on Child Abuse Prevention Month
Save Jane event shines light on Child Abuse Prevention Month
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison