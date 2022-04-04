Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera

A woman recorded a 12-year-old school shooting suspect on her doorbell camera. (Fox Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a student at a South Carolina middle school was seen on a doorbell camera just minutes after it happened.

The boy is being charged with murder, but he hasn’t been identified due to his age.

Deputies say he shot a classmate in the chest inside Tanglewood Middle School Thursday afternoon. The victim later died at the hospital.

According to WHNS, the young suspect ran away from the school after the shooting and knocked on the door of a nearby home, which was recorded on Elaine Griffin’s doorbell camera.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the moments after a deadly school shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. (Video credit: Elaine Griffin/Arlo)

“I’m so scared,” the suspect said repeatedly. “There’s been a shooting at the school.”

“He started hollering that there was a shooting at the school, and he was scared. He said, ‘Can you call my dad?’” Griffin said.

She called his dad for him, and the boy eventually hid under Griffin’s deck while waiting for his father.

“They found him up under there and he told them that the gun was up under some wood we had under the deck,” she said.

Video from the doorbell camera shows deputies taking the boy away from Griffin’s property.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but deputies said the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
Ronny and Zane Baize are pictured in an undated family photo.
Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
Crime of the Week: Swatting lands Wichita Falls man in federal prison
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storm chances return Sunday night

Latest News

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings in Ukraine
Airlines scrubbed about 650 U.S. flights by midafternoon Monday.
Airlines reduce cancellations, but US flight problems linger
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Senate panel deadlocks on Jackson; confirmation on track