Officers reunite 75-year-old homeless woman with family

More than a year after the officers found the 75-year-old living on the streets, she’s safe and surrounded by love. (CNN, FAMILY PHOTOS)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (CNN) - Two Nevada police officers went beyond the call of duty to save an elderly homeless woman and reunite her with her family.

Henderson Police Officers Carlos Chorens and Sterling Candland felt they were up against the clock when they first encountered 75-year-old Rose Brazdovic hidden behind a cement barrier.

“She’s not going to make it much longer, we didn’t think,” Candland said.

Brazdovic didn’t ask for the officers’ help, but they spent two days with her and a man she considered her caretaker, just asking questions.

“She ended up selling her place, and she was going to do some traveling in a motorhome. Apparently, that didn’t work out,” Chorens said.

Chorens and Candland also reached out to Rochelle Fletcher in Henderson’s Community Resource and Resiliency Center to find a safe place for Brazdovic. Though the 75-year-old was a retiree from Walmart and had some finances, Fletcher says she trusted the wrong people and didn’t have enough control over that money.

“I like to help people, and sometimes by helping people, they take advantage of it,” Brazdovic said.

Henderson Police Officers Sterling Candland, left, and Carlos Chorens helped 75-year-old Rose Brazdovic reunite with her son and his family after they found her living on the streets.(Source: Family photos via CNN)

Soon, those helping Brazdovic learned she had a son that she lost touch with nearly 30 years ago. Fletcher says she became determined to reunite the family.

Through some social media sleuthing, Fletcher found Jennifer Michrina, the daughter-in-law Brazdovic didn’t even know she had, living in Louisiana with Mike Michrina, Brazdovic’s son and their two boys.

Fletcher set up a Zoom call for the family, a surprise for Brazdovic.

Mike Michrina says he and his mom decided to focus on a fresh start, rather than dwelling on the past, and his heart opened back up to her immediately.

“It was kind of interesting not knowing what had happened to my mom for 29 years, but it was good,” he said. “Now that she’s back, I can see what I was missing.”

Soon, Brazdovic was ready to move to be with her family, and they were ready to welcome her. Leaving Nevada, she got a special airport escort: Candland and Chorens walked her right to her gate.

“She thanked us, and she was very excited to see her family,” Chorens said. “It’s incredible. It makes you feel like you accomplished something and you helped somebody out.”

In Louisiana, all four of the Michrinas were at the airport waiting for Brazdovic.

Now, more than a year after Brazdovic was found, she’s safe and surrounded by love, a fresh start thanks to two community relations police officers who never stopped caring.

“God put them in her life just to take care of her,” said Mike Michrina, as he teared up.

Brazdovic says she spends her time playing basketball and going on bike rides with her two grandsons.

“I got to have a family. That is the best part,” she said.

