Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we have storm chances in the forecast. We’ll have a 70% chance of storms in the afternoon & evening hours.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe in strength. Strong winds up to 70 mph will be possible in the strongest of the storms. Some relatively large hail could be possible in one of the isolated supercells we could potentially see.

The overall tornado threat appears to be fairly low. Monday, we will have a high of 70.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear conditions.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 69 with strong winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.