WCSO Citizen’s Academy still accepting applications

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to accept applications for its Citizen’s Academy.

The academy is a free 14-week course held every Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants will learn about all of the inner workings of the sheriff’s office, providing them with several opportunities for hands-on experiences.

Activities include driving a patrol unit in an obstacle course, firing weapons on the range, a shoot-don’t-shoot scenario and more.

Deputy Melvin Joyner said the hope is that they can get 20-25 people to participate, which would make the overall class experience even better. Sheriff’s office officials postponed the course indefinitely last month until more people sign up.

For more information, contact Deputy Joyner at (940) 766-8170, ext. 4016.

