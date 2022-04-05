Foggy start to your Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with generally sunny skies. Tuesday morning, we will have dense fog until about 10 AM. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear conditions.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 70 with strong winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 43 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. This will lead to near-critical fire weather parameters.

Friday, we will have a high of 69 with sunny skies. This wind will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

