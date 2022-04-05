Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Foggy start to your Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with generally sunny skies. Tuesday morning, we will have dense fog until about 10 AM. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear conditions.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 70 with strong winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 43 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. This will lead to near-critical fire weather parameters.

Friday, we will have a high of 69 with sunny skies. This wind will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
The move was announced on Monday.
Wichita Falls Warriors relocating to OKC
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon

Latest News

Warm and Windy Tuesday
Sunshine Returns to the Forecast
Sunshine Returns to the Forecast
weather
Foggy start to your Tuesday
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon