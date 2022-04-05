Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Gillespie recognized for 20 years of service

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - District Attorney John Gillespie was honored Monday for his 20 years of service to Wichita County.

The honor came during the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court meeting, where the Burkburnett native was presented with a service award.

In 2018, he resigned as lead assistant district attorney to run for Wichita County district attorney, a position he has held since then. While Gillespie is known for being aggressive in the fight against sexual and violent offenders in court, his first term as DA showed that he also saw the other side of the story.

“It’s fortunate to recognize John for his 20 years for the county because not only when he was an attorney prosecutor with in the DA’s office and his role as chief prosecutor for Wichita County as a criminal district attorney, he has pushed forward in the things of lets be sure we do what we do, taking care of children, we get the convictions we need to protect the innocent,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

Gillespie’s team obtained funding from the attorney general’s office for a victim assistance coordinator in 2019, and subsequently worked with the commissioner’s court to make it a full-time position.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
Ronny and Zane Baize are pictured in an undated family photo.
Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding

Latest News

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
Students helped clean up the yard of Kell House.
MSU Texas supports community through Maverick’s Day of Service
The move was announced on Monday.
Wichita Falls Warriors relocating to OKC
The county hasn’t seen any resistance to the program.
Program aims to fix disproportionate share issue between hospitals