Gillespie recognized for 20 years of service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - District Attorney John Gillespie was honored Monday for his 20 years of service to Wichita County.

The honor came during the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court meeting, where the Burkburnett native was presented with a service award.

In 2018, he resigned as lead assistant district attorney to run for Wichita County district attorney, a position he has held since then. While Gillespie is known for being aggressive in the fight against sexual and violent offenders in court, his first term as DA showed that he also saw the other side of the story.

“It’s fortunate to recognize John for his 20 years for the county because not only when he was an attorney prosecutor with in the DA’s office and his role as chief prosecutor for Wichita County as a criminal district attorney, he has pushed forward in the things of lets be sure we do what we do, taking care of children, we get the convictions we need to protect the innocent,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

Gillespie’s team obtained funding from the attorney general’s office for a victim assistance coordinator in 2019, and subsequently worked with the commissioner’s court to make it a full-time position.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.