MSU Texas supports community through Maverick’s Day of Service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University’s annual Maverick’s Day of Service happened on Saturday.

Students, staff and faculty went into the community to serve local nonprofit organizations around Wichita Falls.

The cheer team helped downtown Wichita Falls turn an empty storefront into a cool new mural and the Office of Student Leadership and Involvement cleaned up the yard of Kell House.

