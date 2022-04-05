Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

MSU Texas supports community through Maverick’s Day of Service

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University’s annual Maverick’s Day of Service happened on Saturday.

Students, staff and faculty went into the community to serve local nonprofit organizations around Wichita Falls.

The cheer team helped downtown Wichita Falls turn an empty storefront into a cool new mural and the Office of Student Leadership and Involvement cleaned up the yard of Kell House.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
Ronny and Zane Baize are pictured in an undated family photo.
Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding

Latest News

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and members of the community are raising awareness.
Community members raising awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month
1st grader earns 1,000 ST Math puzzle pieces
1st grader earns 1,000 ST Math puzzle pieces
Crawfish and Cannons at Fort Belknap
Crawfish, Cannons, Live Music, Run, and Family Fun
She wrote the words and music after giving birth to her daughter.
Rider assistant choir director becomes published composer