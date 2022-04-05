Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old Dominic Taddeo was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
The move was announced on Monday.
Wichita Falls Warriors relocating to OKC
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw,...
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
Obamacare
President Biden signs executive order to eliminate “family glitch” and expand Affordable Care Act
FILE - Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc. job superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays...
EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her...
Amber Alert issued for Ohio girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother