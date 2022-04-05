Oklahoma House passes abortion bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House approved and sent an abortion bill to the Governor’s desk on Tuesday, April 5.

Senate Bill 612 would make performing an abortion a felony and punishable by serving several years in prison.

On Tuesday afternoon, pro-choice advocates lined the steps of the state capitol to protest the bill’s signing.

The bill passed the state senate last year and it makes an exception for the procedure if it’s done to save the life of the mother.

If the bill is signed into law, a person convicted of performing an abortion faces up to 10 years in prison plus a $100,000 fine.

