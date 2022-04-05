Email City Guide
One dead after crash near Oklaunion

Texas DPS is investigating the crash.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OKLAUNION, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened near Oklaunion Monday night.

The crash happened during the storms that rolled through at about 4:30 p.m.

Texas DPS said a car was driving south on U.S. 287 when it likely hydroplaned. That car crossed the median before being hit by a semi.

The driver of the car died and DPS has not released their identity at this time.

