One dead after crash near Oklaunion
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OKLAUNION, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened near Oklaunion Monday night.
The crash happened during the storms that rolled through at about 4:30 p.m.
Texas DPS said a car was driving south on U.S. 287 when it likely hydroplaned. That car crossed the median before being hit by a semi.
The driver of the car died and DPS has not released their identity at this time.
