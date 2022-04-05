Program aims to fix disproportionate share issue between hospitals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Disproportionate share. It’s a problem that affects hospitals when people can’t pay for medical care.

A program that started a few years ago aims to fix that. Major hospitals like United Regional see the brunt of this issue, meaning smaller hospitals pay to balance out the numbers.

The Wichita County Commissioner’s Court voted on exactly how much money will be paid on Monday.

“What is done in uncompensated care in all of those entities, you add them up, you take a percentage of that and then they each try to balance that out so that not the majority of the burden alone falls on the major hospital in the area,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

Gossom said participating hospitals understand the problem and the county hasn’t seen any resistance to the program.

“This is a continuation of it, this is our fourth year, I believe, of doing this,” Gossom said. “That’s put together, sent to the federal government and they give it back to the hospital as they believe it should happen.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.