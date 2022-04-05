Rider student receives IMPACT Scholar award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $48,000. That’s how much a Rider High School senior will be receiving from the University of Texas at Austin.

Tina Majdinasab was named one of the school’s IMPACT Scholar award winners and now her tuition and fees will be covered during her four years of college.

“She is the only student in the North Texas area to win this scholarship and is one of 100 in the state of Texas,” Rider College and Career Advisor Julie Johnson said. “She has certainly made a great impact on Rider and the city of Wichita Falls, and she will continue to impact our world in a positive way.”

Majdinasab plans to attend UT and major in government before continuing on to law school, according to the WFISD.

