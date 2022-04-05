Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rider student receives IMPACT Scholar award

Tina Majdinasab.
Tina Majdinasab.(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $48,000. That’s how much a Rider High School senior will be receiving from the University of Texas at Austin.

Tina Majdinasab was named one of the school’s IMPACT Scholar award winners and now her tuition and fees will be covered during her four years of college.

“She is the only student in the North Texas area to win this scholarship and is one of 100 in the state of Texas,” Rider College and Career Advisor Julie Johnson said. “She has certainly made a great impact on Rider and the city of Wichita Falls, and she will continue to impact our world in a positive way.”

Majdinasab plans to attend UT and major in government before continuing on to law school, according to the WFISD.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
Texas DPS is investigating the crash.
One dead after crash near Oklaunion
The move was announced on Monday.
Wichita Falls Warriors relocating to OKC

Latest News

Crawfish and Cannons at Fort Belknap
Crawfish, Cannons, Live Music, Run, and Family Fun
Students helped clean up the yard of Kell House.
MSU Texas supports community through Maverick’s Day of Service
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and members of the community are raising awareness.
Community members raising awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month
1st grader earns 1,000 ST Math puzzle pieces
1st grader earns 1,000 ST Math puzzle pieces