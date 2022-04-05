Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.(WFISD)
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD board accepted Superintendent Michael Kuhrt’s resignation on Monday during a special session.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the resignation. Debbie Dipprey will become interim superintendent in his place. WFISD board members will release a short statement soon.

Board members came together on Monday for the second special session in four days. Both have focused on two main topics: Superintendent Michael Kuhrt’s contract and a $6.2 million shortage.

During the meeting, they announced that they decided to hire a financial consultant. His name is Gary Patterson and he is being hired to find solutions for the district’s $6.2 million deficit.

He has served as former superintendent in several districts in the San Antonio and DFW area, and he told board members when districts look into hiring a financial consultant, it really is the last resort.

“With 800 students and you’re at the same staff, everybody can understand that it might need some adjustments,” Patterson said. “I know it’s a painful thing we do in education is having to let educators go. It’s commonplace for districts in Texas now, especially coming out of COVID, to be considering some sort of budget management and so we all know that your money is tied up in personnel.”

Patterson said one the biggest issues he’s seen so far is that the district lost 800 students in the past two years but they are still running things as if those students are still there with the same amount of staff and with the same budget.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
Ronny and Zane Baize are pictured in an undated family photo.
Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding

Latest News

The honor came during the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court meeting.
Gillespie recognized for 20 years of service
Students helped clean up the yard of Kell House.
MSU Texas supports community through Maverick’s Day of Service
The move was announced on Monday.
Wichita Falls Warriors relocating to OKC
The county hasn’t seen any resistance to the program.
Program aims to fix disproportionate share issue between hospitals