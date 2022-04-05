TxDOT to sign emergency contract for Central Freeway bridge repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TxDOT officials are expected to sign an emergency contract to repair the northbound Central Freeway bridge near 6th Street after it was damaged in March.

The damage was caused by a semi that reportedly wrecked and lost a large piece of machinery it was carrying, leaving holes in the freeway.

TxDOT expects to sign the emergency repair contract by Friday, April 8.

Details on the work schedule and road closures will be announced soon. Current lane closures and detours can be found by clicking here.

