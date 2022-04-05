Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

TxDOT to sign emergency contract for Central Freeway bridge repairs

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TxDOT officials are expected to sign an emergency contract to repair the northbound Central Freeway bridge near 6th Street after it was damaged in March.

The damage was caused by a semi that reportedly wrecked and lost a large piece of machinery it was carrying, leaving holes in the freeway.

TxDOT expects to sign the emergency repair contract by Friday, April 8.

Details on the work schedule and road closures will be announced soon. Current lane closures and detours can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
The move was announced on Monday.
Wichita Falls Warriors relocating to OKC
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon

Latest News

Texas DPS is investigating the crash.
One dead after crash near Oklaunion
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert weather app.
Foggy start to your Tuesday
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
The honor came during the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court meeting.
Gillespie recognized for 20 years of service