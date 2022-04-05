Warm and Windy Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise into the 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday with gusty southwesterly winds. Humidity will be low enough to promote a little fire weather risk out west. A cold front arrives Tuesday night with a return of gusty north winds. This will create cooler weather for a few days with highs in the 60s and lower 70s and lows at night in the 30s and 40s. The weekend looks warmer and dry.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.