Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Warm and Windy Tuesday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise into the 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday with gusty southwesterly winds. Humidity will be low enough to promote a little fire weather risk out west. A cold front arrives Tuesday night with a return of gusty north winds. This will create cooler weather for a few days with highs in the 60s and lower 70s and lows at night in the 30s and 40s. The weekend looks warmer and dry.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
Ronny and Zane Baize are pictured in an undated family photo.
Crowell plane crash killed businessman, nephew before wedding

Latest News

Sunshine Returns to the Forecast
Sunshine Returns to the Forecast
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon
Thunderstorm Chances Return to the Forecast
weather
Strong storms will develop Monday afternoon