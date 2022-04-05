Email City Guide
WF City Council approves veterans plaza

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For more than five years, the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee has been raising funds for a veterans plaza and now, that idea is about to come to life.

The Wichita Falls City Council awarded a bid and contract for the plaza on Tuesday.

Construction will cost over $450,000 but officials said it is worth every penny. The construction company doing the project is veteran-owned, which officials said is the icing on the cake.

“This is a great opportunity for us to show all the veterans, whether they are retired or served on active duty or still on active duty, that the community cares about them and appreciates all their sacrifices that they have made for our country,” David Coleman, Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee chair, said.

The project should be able to start in time to be finished by Veterans Day, November 11.

