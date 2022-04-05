Email City Guide
Wichita County JOP precinct four race going to special election

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 97th District Court Judge Jack McGaughey in Montague County has ruled to order a new election for the Wichita County Justice of the Peace precinct four race.

Current Wichita County JOP Judge Judy Baker filed to contest the election last month, saying a ballot error had prevented her supporters from casting their votes in the race.

She said the new election, which will take place in May, will allow them to have their voices heard.

“I believe in our supporters and I believe they will go and vote,” Baker said. “We did what we did the first time and we’ll come back and do the same for the second time. The voters need to have their say and I don’t believe they did, so this is for them, win or lose, this is for them.”

Baker and fellow candidate Captain Randy Elliot of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said they hope that everyone will take this second chance to come out and cast their ballots.

