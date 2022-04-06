High school softball and baseball scores - April 5, 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school softball and baseball scores from Tuesday night.

Final softball scores

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Iowa Park 12 Vernon 0 Archer City 20 Perrin-Whitt 0 Bowie 17 Nocona 9 Olney 13 Quanah 2 Graham 16 Hirschi 0 Burkburnett 4 Mineral Wells 2

ARCHER CITY VS. PERRIN-WHITT

IOWA PARK VS. VERNON

Final baseball scores

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Iowa Park 10 WFHS 0 Bowie 17 Nocona 0 Burkburnett 9 Mineral Wells 6 Vernon 7 Graham 4

IOWA PARK VS. WFHS

