Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

High school softball and baseball scores - April 5, 2022

Ty Cunningham on the mound for Iowa Park
Ty Cunningham on the mound for Iowa Park(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school softball and baseball scores from Tuesday night.

Final softball scores

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Iowa Park12Vernon0
Archer City20Perrin-Whitt0
Bowie17Nocona9
Olney13Quanah2
Graham16Hirschi0
Burkburnett4Mineral Wells2

ARCHER CITY VS. PERRIN-WHITT

IOWA PARK VS. VERNON

Final baseball scores

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Iowa Park10WFHS0
Bowie17Nocona0
Burkburnett9Mineral Wells6
Vernon7Graham4

IOWA PARK VS. WFHS

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
Texas DPS is investigating the crash.
One dead after crash near Oklaunion
The move was announced on Monday.
Wichita Falls Warriors relocating to OKC

Latest News

The move was announced on Monday.
Wichita Falls Warriors relocating to OKC
Soccer
High school soccer playoffs - April 1, 2022
Windthorst vs Quanah baseball highlights
High school baseball scores - April 1, 2022
Rider athletic training staff
A day with the Rider athletic training staff