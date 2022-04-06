High school softball and baseball scores - April 5, 2022
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school softball and baseball scores from Tuesday night.
Final softball scores
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Iowa Park
|12
|Vernon
|0
|Archer City
|20
|Perrin-Whitt
|0
|Bowie
|17
|Nocona
|9
|Olney
|13
|Quanah
|2
|Graham
|16
|Hirschi
|0
|Burkburnett
|4
|Mineral Wells
|2
ARCHER CITY VS. PERRIN-WHITT
IOWA PARK VS. VERNON
Final baseball scores
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Iowa Park
|10
|WFHS
|0
|Bowie
|17
|Nocona
|0
|Burkburnett
|9
|Mineral Wells
|6
|Vernon
|7
|Graham
|4
IOWA PARK VS. WFHS
