Kell House Museum continues restoration work

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kell House Museum is a historic landmark that one of the founders of Wichita Falls, Frank Kell, used to call home with his family.

While restoration work has already started on the 113-year-old museum, caretakers said getting the historical home completely restored to it’s former glory could cost at least $1 million.

Some of that work that you may or may not notice taking place when you drive by the Kell House Museum includes at least 40 windows that were removed in October. They have since been fixed or replaced.

Additionally, cement work has been completed on the front porch. All that’s left is replacing columns, decking and repairing brickwork, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“We are doing work on the house right now but there’s more work that needs to be done. Everything that’s going on right now is largely exterior so there is still like plaster work and some doors that still need restoration,” Nadine McKown, Kell House Museum site director, said.

The staff at Kell House Museum received $100,000 from Wichita Falls City Council 4B board to put toward those first initial repairs.

The museum could raise $10,000 after ticket sales from the April 9 Prohibition Party. Those funds will also go toward continuing restoration projects.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.