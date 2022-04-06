Kell House Museum takes a step back in time for Prohibition Party

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kell House Museum is hosting its 1st annual Prohibition Party this Saturday.

It was originally supposed to take place last April and then again in October but was canceled due to bad weather and the pandemic.

READ: Kell House Museum continues restoration work

“It’s a sit-down meal for the 1920s period-inspired, long-table dinner on the driveway. We have live jazz music, we have a live painter and that painting will be auctioned off at the end of the evening,” Nadine McKown, site director of Kell House Museum, said.

Tickets are $100 each and there are still a few slots left, but the last day to register is Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.