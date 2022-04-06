Email City Guide
We will have elevated Fire Weather conditions over the next few days

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 70 with strong winds out of the north at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 43 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 70 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the northwest at 25 to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 55 mph. The strong winds will lead to critical fire weather parameters.

Friday, we will have a high of 70 with sunny skies. This wind will be out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday, south winds return to the forecast allowing temps to rise into the mid-80s.

Foggy start to your Tuesday