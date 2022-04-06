Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Windy and Cooler

By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong north winds behind a cool front will visit Texoma while you sleep tonight. Some of those gusts could be above 50mph. Temperatures will be a little cooler by morning with lows in the 40s. Wednesday through Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Gusty north winds will create high fire danger across the area. The weekend looks warmer with south winds.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigns
Hirschi High School. (KAUZ)
All-clear given at Hirschi HS after gun scare
The potholes will have to be fixed once the trucks are done using that road.
Commissioner Fincannon addresses concerns over River Road
Texas DPS is investigating the crash.
One dead after crash near Oklaunion
The move was announced on Monday.
Wichita Falls Warriors relocating to OKC

Latest News

Windy Weather
Windy Weather
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert weather app.
Foggy start to your Tuesday
Warm and Windy Tuesday
Sunshine Returns to the Forecast
Sunshine Returns to the Forecast