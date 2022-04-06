Windy and Cooler

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong north winds behind a cool front will visit Texoma while you sleep tonight. Some of those gusts could be above 50mph. Temperatures will be a little cooler by morning with lows in the 40s. Wednesday through Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Gusty north winds will create high fire danger across the area. The weekend looks warmer with south winds.

