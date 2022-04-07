Breezy into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It remains breezy into Friday with northwesterly winds at 20-30mph. Temperatures will be about the same as the have been as highs reach the upper 60s to the lower 70s. We’ll continue with breezes over the weekend but this time it’s out of the south. Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s and 90s on Sunday. We stay warm into next week with a storm system bringing storms to parts of the central and southern U.S. For now, I’m leaving our forecast dry.

