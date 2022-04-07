Email City Guide
Petapalooza at Horseshoe Bend returns

Event running this Sunday from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Event running this Sunday from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Event running this Sunday from 1:30-5:30 p.m.(kauz)
By Michael Grace
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pet and wine lovers can rejoice as the second annual Petapalooza is returning to Horseshoe Bend Cellars this Sunday in honor of National Pet Day.

The event will feature live music, food, a special pet photo booth and of course, lots of wine.

While the food and wine are for sale, admission inside is free and 15% of all sales from the night will be donated to Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

“It just makes me feel better to give back to the community and also see all the animals that will come through,” Horseshoe Bend General Manager Gabriele Poenitzsch said. “We love our dogs so much, why don’t we help someone else with pets as well.”

In addition to cash donations, Horseshoe Bend is also encouraging people to bring pet food, blankets, beds and collars. They also want to remind visitors that all pets need be leashed during the event.

