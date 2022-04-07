Email City Guide
Shooting death in Burkburnett attributed to prank gone wrong

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett man was killed Wednesday after an apparent prank-gone-wrong ended in a shooting, according to court documents.

The Burkburnett Police Department reportedly found the man in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head when they arrived. Two other men were also at the home.

During an interview, one of the men reportedly told police that he and Jacob Anthony Emro were playing a “prank” on the victim when he got home. He told police Emro was hiding in a bedroom when the victim walked in. He then heard both men scream before there was a gunshot, according to court documents.

The man reportedly said Emro came out of the room in a panic and grabbed all of the guns from the home, taking them to another location before calling law enforcement.

Officers reportedly found the firearm that was used after completing a search warrant.

Court documents state that Emro confessed to shooting the victim during an interview with police, saying he believed there were blanks in the gun when he pulled the trigger.

Emro was charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence, and he remains jailed on a $270,000 total bond.

Just four months prior, another Burkburnett man was killed in December in an accidental shooting. Police said the shootings are unrelated.

