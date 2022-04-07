Veterans Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichita moving forward

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For years, the idea of a place for veterans at Lake Wichita has been just that: an idea. But on Tuesday morning, it took the first step toward becoming a reality.

“City Council voted unanimously to award the construction contract for the Veterans Memorial Plaza,” David Coleman of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee said. “This is the big one.”

The project will feature three different entrances, a saluting soldier statue and over 500 commemorative bricks with the names of veterans all leading toward the circle plaza; highlighted by a memorial for gold star families whose loved ones gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“The idea is for veterans or their families to come here, sit down and reflect and feel the appreciation from their community and hopefully find some solace in that,” Coleman said.

The plaza is slated to be completed before Veterans Day this year with a commemoration in place on the actual day. So, what sits now as an empty field along the lake will soon transform into a place where emptiness within a person will try to be filled.

“The feelings that we have for their loss....it’s hard to explain,” Coleman said.

