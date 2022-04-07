Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Veterans Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichita moving forward

Project slated for completion before Veteran’s Day of this year
By Michael Grace
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For years, the idea of a place for veterans at Lake Wichita has been just that: an idea. But on Tuesday morning, it took the first step toward becoming a reality.

“City Council voted unanimously to award the construction contract for the Veterans Memorial Plaza,” David Coleman of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee said. “This is the big one.”

The project will feature three different entrances, a saluting soldier statue and over 500 commemorative bricks with the names of veterans all leading toward the circle plaza; highlighted by a memorial for gold star families whose loved ones gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“The idea is for veterans or their families to come here, sit down and reflect and feel the appreciation from their community and hopefully find some solace in that,” Coleman said.

The plaza is slated to be completed before Veterans Day this year with a commemoration in place on the actual day. So, what sits now as an empty field along the lake will soon transform into a place where emptiness within a person will try to be filled.

“The feelings that we have for their loss....it’s hard to explain,” Coleman said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Anthony Emro.
Shooting death in Burkburnett attributed to prank gone wrong
A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic
This damage to the overpass shut down northbound Central Freeway.
Northbound Central Freeway bridge repairs begin
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in...
Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

Latest News

The contributions benefit the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. organization.
Rider students raising money for Payday for Pets service project
Pictured left to right: Wichita Falls High School VASE state qualifier Amy Sanchez with her...
8 WFISD students qualify for Region 9 Visual Arts Scholastic Event
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Sadie is looking for her forever home
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind employees thought the structure where they ate lunch and hosted...
Wind damages Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind
A fleet of semis is causing a handful problems with no end in sight
River Road residents annoyed with truck traffic