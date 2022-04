WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced that the free concert scheduled for April 7 has been canceled due to high winds.

The Youth Symphony was scheduled to perform at the Thursday concert, which was part of the City’s free concert series.

High winds are expected to die down slightly in the next few days, but pick up again on Sunday.

