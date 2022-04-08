Battle in Boomtown II happening April 15

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Bulldog Brigade Booster Organization are partnering with the WF Wrestling Association to present Battle in Boomtown II.

It’s happening April 15 at the Auxiliary Gym at Burkburnett High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and bell time is 7:30 p.m.

The event features five exciting family-friendly matches, including a special match with Burkburnett’s Band Director Brian Beeson.

Tickets are $10 for floor seats or $5 for bleachers, and they can be purchased from a Burkburnett High School band student, or at Double D’s Convenience Store at 504 Sheppard Road in Burkburnett.

