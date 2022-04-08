Castaway Cove Waterpark to host job fair April 12

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Castaway Cove Waterpark is looking to hire some new faces ahead of the summer season.

Park officials will host a job fair on Tuesday, April 12, from 3-6 p.m. at the waterpark at 1000 Central Freeway East.

“We are looking for energetic, outgoing and well-presented team members who enjoy creating a positive experience for our guests,” Park Manager Steve Vaughn said.

Positions are open in all departments, including lifeguards, retail, food and beverage, admissions, group sales and maintenance and grounds. Interested applicants should apply in person at the job fair.

