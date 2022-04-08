Email City Guide
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Senior documentaries

By Dakota Mize and Ashley Fitzwater
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with an inside look at the senior documentary course.

All Mass Communication seniors end their college careers by creating a short documentary on the topic of their choice. The students are grouped together based on their skillsets.

”You have some individuals who are very technically proficient, you’ll some who are great leaders and some who are extremely organized, and when you can bring all these different areas together, you generally come out with a strong production team,” Jonathon Quam, associate professor of media arts, said.

”I’ve loved getting to be creative and like to ask all the interview questions because that’s kind of my thing,” Natalie Cook, Mass Communication senior, said. “I like to ask a bunch of questions. It worked out for me and I love my group members, they’re awesome.”

”I’m glad MSU does this for seniors just because you learn how to work in a group together with people who you may not have talked to in other semesters,” Corby Chaney, Mass Communication senior, said. “It’s really fun getting to know them and working on the documentary together because we each know different things about the camera, Media Composer that we use, the lights and then we learn from one another as well.”

While not all students will make more documentaries after they graduate, Quam said what they learn along the way will stick with them through their careers.

”Not all students will go on to do more production, but they will all write, they will all potentially use a camera again, they will build relationships with individuals in their career,” Quam said. “Making a documentary allows them to do all of these things and enhance those skills.”

”It’s been tough but it’s a learning experience,” Cook said. “Right now, we have an hour’s worth of footage and we have to trim that down to just 15 minutes, so we have a lot of work to do.”

”Seeing the final outcome and seeing the students react to what they made is the best part of this job,” Quam said.

”I think it’s really cool that we’ll be able look back on the documentary and remember what we worked on in college and the memories we made with our team members,” Cook said.

